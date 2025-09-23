Pelicans Coach Willie Green Optimistic Ahead of New Season

NEW ORLEANS – As the New Orleans Pelicans gear up for the upcoming season, head coach Willie Green expresses optimism about his team, particularly about forward Zion Williamson. During Pelicans Media Day on September 23, questions arose about the impact of new executive vice president Joe Dumars and whether rookie guard Jeremiah Fears would start the season. Injuries have overshadowed the Pelicans in recent years, raising the stakes for this season.

Green said he views Williamson, a two-time NBA All-Star, as “one of the best” in the league. “His talent is unmatched,” he told Andscape. “When he’s on the floor, he’s one of the best.” Green emphasized Williamson’s versatility, noting his ability to contribute on both offense and defense, while also highlighting the need for Williamson to develop a mid-range shot to enhance his game further.

Last season, the Pelicans faced a 21-61 record with many players, including Williamson, limited by injuries. Green has a 148-180 record in his four seasons as head coach, and he is entering the final year of his contract. With a revamped roster that includes the addition of former Golden State Warrior Jordan Poole, Green is eager to see how the pieces fit together.

In an exclusive interview with Andscape, Green discussed Fears, his vision for Murray’s recovery from a torn Achilles, and his connection with Dumars. He stated, “We’re all excited to get back on the floor.” Green acknowledges the challenges posed by injuries but remains hopeful about his team’s future.

“It plays a huge role,” he said. “But when you’re not healthy, you are still expected to compete.” The coach highlighted the importance of Williamson’s health, saying, “When he’s healthy – he knows this, people here in New Orleans know this – he’s one of the best players in the league.”

Reflecting on Williamson’s growth, Green noted the forward’s maturation throughout his six years with the Pelicans. “He’s understanding his body a little more,” Green said. “He possesses leadership qualities that the guys follow.”

As the first day of training camp approaches, Green is excited about the competition for the starting point guard position. “It’s going to be competitive,” he said. “Everybody has a chance.” With veterans and rookies both vying for playing time, Green believes this environment will benefit the team.

Looking ahead, Green urged fans to stay engaged: “We’re so grateful for that support. Buckle your seatbelts; we’re coming.”