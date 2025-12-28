Sports
Pelicans Face Suns Short-Handed in Key Back-to-Back Games
New Orleans, LA – The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Phoenix Suns for back-to-back home games on Friday and Saturday. The Pelicans are building positive momentum and hope to climb higher in the Western Conference standings during this three-game stretch.
However, the team will face the Suns without key player Herb Jones, who suffered an ankle injury during Monday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. Jones missed Tuesday’s match against the Cleveland Cavaliers and will miss his second consecutive game.
Jordan Poole is also listed as questionable due to left ankle soreness. He missed the game against the Cavaliers as well. After returning from a previous quad strain that kept him out for 18 games, Poole helped the Pelicans secure a five-game winning streak. The severity of his current injury is unclear, but being listed as questionable suggests he might still be available for at least one of the games against the Suns.
Dejounte Murray, also sidelined due to an Achilles rupture, remains out and is expected to return after the new year, though no recent updates have been provided by the team.
Amid these absences, the Pelicans are expected to start Jeremiah Fears, Bryce McGowens, Trey Murphy, Saddiq Bey, and Derik Queen. Head coach James Borrego has been utilizing Zion Williamson off the bench, a strategy likely to continue. Other players in the rotation include Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, Micah Peavy, and Karlo Matkovic, with Yves Missi‘s role depending on in-game developments.
The Suns will also be missing Grayson Allen and Jalen Green, limiting their backcourt options. Green has struggled with a hamstring injury this season, while Allen is dealing with a knee issue. Despite these setbacks, the Suns have performed well, currently holding a 16-13 record and sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference.
As the Pelicans aim to reverse their season’s trajectory, securing victories against teams like the Suns at home is vital. Fans will be watching closely at the Smoothie King Center on Friday.
