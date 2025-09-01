Pelicans Guard Jose Alvarado Injured During FIBA AmeriCup Game

MIAMI, FL — New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado suffered an injury during the FIBA AmeriCup on Thursday night while playing for Puerto Rico against Argentina. Alvarado fell on his tailbone and had to be carried off the court on a stretcher during the third quarter.

The incident occurred with just over two minutes left in overtime as Puerto Rico lost to Argentina, 82-77. The Pelicans and their fan base anxiously awaited an update on Alvarado’s health after the alarming fall.

Argentina coach Pablo Prigioni expressed concern for the injured player. “I want to send prayers to Jose Alvarado,” Prigioni said. “I hope he gets well soon. Super nice kid, excellent player. It’s always sad to see guys going down that way.”

Following the game, Alvarado took to Instagram to reassure fans about his condition. “Appreciate the love y’all,” he wrote. “But your boy good. God got me.” Despite the injury, no further updates were reported by the Pelicans on Friday evening.

Alvarado is entering his fifth season with the Pelicans. Last season, he averaged a career-high 10.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds. He started in 23 games for the team and has consistently contributed in various roles across multiple seasons.

The Pelicans, who start training camp in a month, are hoping for a healthy roster as they gear up for their first preseason game on October 3 in Melbourne, Australia. They will begin their regular season against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 22.