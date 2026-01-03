Pelicans Seek to End Losing Streak Against Trail Blazers

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The New Orleans Pelicans (8-27) will attempt to snap a five-game losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (14-20) tonight at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. The two teams have already faced each other twice this season, with each winning one game.

The Pelicans are coming off a tough loss against the Chicago Bulls, falling 134-118 on Wednesday. Star player Zion Williamson scored 31 points but couldn’t prevent the team from dropping its fifth straight contest. Despite this, the Pelicans have shown offensive consistency, scoring at least 114 points in 10 of their last 11 games.

Portland also heads into this matchup looking to regroup after a 124-95 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where they struggled significantly on both ends of the court. The Blazers have had a rough road trip, going 2-4 in their last six games and failing to cover the spread in their losses.

Injuries play a significant role in tonight’s game. Portland will be without key players, including Damian Lillard, who is out for the season due to an Achilles injury, and Jerami Grant, who is dealing with tendonitis. New Orleans has its own injury issues, with several players missing, including Derik Queen and Dejounte Murray.

Tonight’s game presents a pivotal opportunity for the Pelicans to turn their season around and gain momentum moving forward. “We need to play with urgency and make sure we capitalize on every possession,” Williamson said, emphasizing the importance of overcoming their recent struggles.

This matchup will also be crucial for Portland, as they aim to recover from their recent losses and make a push for playoff contention. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m., with fans eager to see if the Pelicans can secure a win at home against the Blazers.