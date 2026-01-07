Sports
Pelicans Struggle Amid Roster Changes and Injuries
NEW ORLEANS, La. — The New Orleans Pelicans are having a challenging season, currently sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference with an 8-29 record. Struggles within the organization, including injuries and roster changes, have hindered the team’s performance.
A major factor in the Pelicans’ difficulties is the underwhelming play of guard Jordan Poole. Since being acquired from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for CJ McCollum, Poole has not lived up to expectations, especially after suffering a quad injury that sidelined him for 19 games.
Despite his return three weeks ago, Poole has not regained his rhythm, shooting under 50% from the field in all 11 games since his comeback. He is averaging 16.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, marking the lowest averages of his career since his second season.
Poole’s shooting percentage stands at 36.9% from the field and 30.3% from three-point range. These struggles have resulted in a True Shooting percentage of just 53.6%, notably lower than the league average.
The Pelicans’ roster also includes rookies Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, both of whom face their own defensive challenges. Poole, as a veteran, is expected to help lead the team defensively, but his performance has thus far fallen short.
In the previous game, the Pelicans fell 122-109 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite missing key players like Saddiq Bey and Trey Murphy III, the Pelicans shot 59.1% in the opening period and led at halftime but couldn’t maintain their advantage.
Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 35 points, while Poole managed to contribute 16 points. The team’s last victory came on December 22 against the Dallas Mavericks, and they will next face the Miami Heat on Sunday.
With the trade deadline approaching and Poole’s performance under scrutiny, the Pelicans are at a critical juncture to determine their next steps in rebuilding the team.
