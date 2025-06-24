Pelicans Trade CJ McCollum to Wizards for Jordan Poole

New Orleans, LA — The New Orleans Pelicans have completed a trade that sends guard CJ McCollum, forward Kelly Olynyk, and a future second-round pick to the Washington Wizards. In return, the Pelicans receive forward Jordan Poole, forward Saddiq Bey, and the No. 40 pick in this year’s draft, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

This trade marks the second big move of the offseason for new Pelicans executive Joe Dumars. Previously, Dumars orchestrated a first-round trade during the NBA Finals that netted the team the No. 23 overall pick in the draft.

Jordan Poole, who averaged over 20 points per game for the Wizards last season, has faced challenges living up to expectations since joining the team. Meanwhile, Saddiq Bey, who missed the previous season recovering from a torn ACL, was a reliable starting forward before his injury.

For the Wizards, this trade is as much about finances as it is about players. Both McCollum and Olynyk are on expiring contracts, which gives Washington significant cap space heading into the summer of 2026. The Wizards currently project to have more than $80 million available for that summer, when more impactful veterans may be on the market.

McCollum, who is also the president of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), adds valuable experience to the Wizards’ locker room. His leadership, along with Olynyk’s, is expected to benefit Washington’s young core as they continue their rebuilding efforts.

The Pelicans’ acquisition of Poole aligns with their strategy of supporting their younger talents, including star forward Zion Williamson. This move is seen as a step toward bolstering the team’s competitiveness for the upcoming season.