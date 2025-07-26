Pella Baseball Wins State Title on Single Hit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Pella Dutch clinched their first state baseball championship on Friday afternoon with a dramatic 3-1 victory over Dubuque Wahlert in the Iowa Class 3A state final at Lewis & Clark Park.

Despite managing only one hit in the entire game, Landyn Bethards delivered a two-out, two-run double in the top of the seventh inning, effectively sealing the win for the Dutch. Pella had entered the game trailing 1-0 but turned the tide with their breakthrough in the final frame.

“Honestly, when you have the two best teams in the class all season long, a game like this is how it should be for the state championship,” said Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher, who has directed the Eagles to state seven times since 2015. “They just got the one big hit, and that’s baseball.”

Wahlert, who ended the season with a record of 38-7, had opportunities but struggled to capitalize. The Eagles scored their lone run in the third inning when they tied the game 1-1 following a series of defensive mistakes by the Dutch. Nicknamed the Golden Eagles, they were seeking their first state title.

Pella’s pitcher, Teagan Hoekstra, provided a strong performance on the mound. He allowed just one run on four hits and struck out seven batters in his complete game effort. “Hoekstra was exceptional today, working efficiently to control the game,” said Tuescher.

The game began with Pella taking an early lead in the first inning. Sam Carlson reached base after being hit by a pitch and scored following an error by Wahlert’s shortstop. This was the only run the Eagles would allow until the seventh inning.

Wahlert’s Will Pierro pitched impressively too, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning and earning a one-hitter during the game. “With the adrenaline going, I was throwing a lot harder than I normally do,” Pierro said. “I knew I needed to throw for my team, and that’s what I did.”

In the game’s decisive moments, Pella made its only hit count, with Bethards capitalizing on a walk and a hit-by-pitch to bring home two runners. His hit resulted in a critical swing in momentum, putting Pella ahead 3-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, Wahlert’s attempts to answer back fell short. Despite starting the inning with a base hit, the Eagles could not push another run across as Hoekstra maintained composure on the mound to end the game. The victory marks Pella’s first baseball championship, a sweet success following their softball team’s title the previous day.