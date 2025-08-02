News
Pelotonia 2025 Returns with Major Road Closures and Event Details
Columbus, Ohio — Pelotonia is set to return for its 2025 event, attracting over 6,500 riders from across the country. Scheduled for August 1-3, the event will require significant road closures and restrictions in Columbus and the surrounding areas to accommodate the influx of cyclists.
All Pelotonia ride activities will commence on August 2, impacting several major roadways. Broad Street/U.S. Route 62 will experience traffic delays as cyclists make their way toward New Albany, among other routes that will see limited access. COTA buses—specifically Lines 1 through 12, plus other key routes—will be rerouted starting at 6:30 a.m. on August 2, disrupting typical service until midday.
Pelotonia, now in its 17th year, has raised over $310 million for cancer research. Its CEO, Joe Apgar, personally understands the significance of the event, having been diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2008. “It was my opportunity to really feel empowered by my cancer experience,” Apgar said, reflecting on the emotional support he found during his first Ride Weekend three years later.
This year’s theme, “Together as One,” promises inspiration and motivation for riders and supporters alike. Last year, approximately 7,000 cyclists participated, and this year’s registration numbers already exceed that. Riders hail from over 40 U.S. states and 15 countries, solidifying Pelotonia as a premier cycling destination.
The weekend will kick off with an opening ceremony from 4-8 p.m. on August 1 at McFerson Commons and North Bank parks in the Arena District. The event will feature a dinner buffet, vendor expo, kids’ zone, and a concert by the band O.A.R., known for their hit “Shattered (Turn the Car Around).”
Participants can choose among rides ranging from 24 to 190 miles. Challengers, individuals under 14 years old or those unable to ride, can still participate by engaging in their own physical activities. Electric bikes are permitted, but must have operable pedaling systems.
Spectators are encouraged to support riders along the routes and at designated viewing locations, such as Broad Street United Methodist Church and Newark Town Square. For those wishing to track the event, the Pelotonia Tracker app is available on both Apple and Google Play stores.
Registration for Ride Weekend is still open for $234 through the Pelotonia website. Those interested in a bike rental can contact Unlimited Biking for options. For additional details and updates, individuals can visit the Pelotonia website.
