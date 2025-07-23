Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival

San Sebastian, Spain — Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples, made a rare public appearance at the San Sebastián Film Festival in September 2024, captivating fans with their affection on the red carpet.

The couple, who first met during a wardrobe test in 1992, showcased their enduring chemistry as they posed for photographers, sharing loving glances throughout the event. Their bond attracted media attention once again after a video of them dancing together at a Bad Bunny concert for Cruz’s 50th birthday went viral earlier this year.

Reflecting on their early days, Bardem recounted their first meeting in a 2024 interview with Gentleman’s Journal. “She was 17, and I was 22,” he said, recalling the film ‘Jamón, Jamón.’ “Something happened that doesn’t have any explanation.” Despite going separate ways after filming, the connection remained strong. “We had different lives, different objectives,” he said, “Yet something was there — an energy, a chemistry.”

Their relationship reignited in 2007 while filming Woody Allen’s ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona.’ Bardem humorously noted that nothing happened until the last day of shooting and joked that they should celebrate with drinks. Their romance blossomed from that point forward.

In 2010, they made their relationship official at the Goya Awards and married in a private ceremony in the Bahamas. The couple, who prefer to keep their family life out of the spotlight, welcomed their son Leo in January 2011 and daughter Luna in July 2013. Cruz emphasized the importance of allowing their children to choose their own paths when it comes to public exposure.

Over the years, the couple has collaborated professionally, starring together in films like ‘Loving Pablo,’ ‘Everybody Knows,’ and ‘The Counselor.’ Bardem praised Cruz’s ability to connect with him on set. “It was easy working with Penélope,” he said. “That confidence that we have in each other is a great thing.”

Despite their on-screen chemistry, both actors remain committed to preserving the boundary between their professional and personal lives. “Fiction is fiction, reality is its own thing,” Bardem reflected in 2019. Cruz also expressed that discussing their relationship publicly felt strange, emphasizing their choice to keep it private.

In 2022, they made history when both were nominated for Academy Awards in the same year, marking another milestone in their shared journey. Bardem noted, “I couldn’t be happier to share this celebration with my talented wife.” With over a decade of marriage and a relationship spanning three decades, Cruz and Bardem continue to exemplify a powerful and loving partnership in the film industry.