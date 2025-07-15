The Penguin and The Bear Shine at Emmy Nominations 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA — The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations have been announced, revealing significant recognition for popular series like HBO’s The Penguin and FX’s The Bear. The Penguin garnered an impressive 24 nominations, making it one of the leading contenders this year.

The show, inspired by the 2022 film The Batman, follows the story of Gotham’s notorious villain Oz Cobb, played by Colin Farrell. The series has been praised for its high-quality production and storytelling, which helped it secure the most nominations for a DC comic-book series, second only to Watchmen.

Farrell’s performance as Cobblepot earned him a nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Anthology Series. Cristin Milioti also received a nod for her role as Sofia Falcone. In total, the show received nominations in several key categories, including outstanding production design and music composition.

Meanwhile, The Bear, which follows the chaotic life of a young chef, scored 13 nominations for its third season, bringing its total to 49 nominations across three seasons. Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri earned notable acting nominations, with Edebiri making history as the first woman nominated for both acting and directing in a comedy category during the same year.

The nominations come ahead of the Emmy Awards ceremony scheduled for September 14, where many eyes will be on The Penguin and The Bear as they compete for prestigious honors.

Edebiri expressed her excitement regarding the nominations, emphasizing the hard work from the entire The Bear team. ‘It’s surreal to be acknowledged for both acting and directing, something I never expected,’ she said.

Despite the accolades, several prominent shows, including last year’s big winner Shōgun, did not receive any nominations this year, leading to discussions about what defines Emmy success.

As the Emmys approach, fans will eagerly watch to see which of their favorite shows and performances take home awards.