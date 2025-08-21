The Penguin Showrunner Discusses Season Two and Batman’s Absence

HOLLYWOOD, CA — Lauren LeFranc knows fans were shocked by the finale of HBO’s The Penguin, but she emphasizes that this twist was not the main goal. As the showrunner and executive producer, LeFranc is also uncertain about the future of the show, which has earned 24 Emmy nominations, but she is eagerly awaiting updates on The Batman Part II, starring Robert Pattinson.

In an interview, LeFranc discussed the difficulties of filming during labor strikes, stating, “It took a really long time to shoot. We had two winters of shooting The Penguin, so time does slow in that way.” Despite the challenges, she expressed gratitude for the recognition received by her cast and crew.

Regarding a potential second season, LeFranc said, “There’s no current status update. Matt just turned in his script for The Batman Part II, so I’m excited to read that soon and see what comes of it — if anything merits a second season of The Penguin.” She mentioned that both she and actor Colin Farrell want to ensure any continuation of the series can surpass its predecessor’s success.

Furthermore, LeFranc explained that the first season’s main intention was to serve as a bridge to The Batman Part II, which has now been delayed to 2027. This delay means a second season of The Penguin wouldn’t air until after the film’s release.

Fans have also been curious about the presence of Pattinson’s Batman in The Penguin. “Matt and I talked about it a lot,” LeFranc said. “It just didn’t feel necessary… The story was always about creating rich characters that you weren’t desperate to see him.” She emphasized focusing on the character-driven narrative within the crime drama.

As for whether Batman may appear in any future seasons, LeFranc replied, “I mean, there’s not even a season two right now. So I can’t say anything about that.” The finale left viewers with Sofia Falcone receiving a letter from Selina Kyle, hinting at deeper connections within Gotham’s underworld.

LeFranc concluded that their approach is rooted in exploring each character’s complexity, highlighting how a Batman show can thrive without the titular hero directly involved.