Entertainment
The Penguin Showrunner Discusses Season Two and Batman’s Absence
HOLLYWOOD, CA — Lauren LeFranc knows fans were shocked by the finale of HBO’s The Penguin, but she emphasizes that this twist was not the main goal. As the showrunner and executive producer, LeFranc is also uncertain about the future of the show, which has earned 24 Emmy nominations, but she is eagerly awaiting updates on The Batman Part II, starring Robert Pattinson.
In an interview, LeFranc discussed the difficulties of filming during labor strikes, stating, “It took a really long time to shoot. We had two winters of shooting The Penguin, so time does slow in that way.” Despite the challenges, she expressed gratitude for the recognition received by her cast and crew.
Regarding a potential second season, LeFranc said, “There’s no current status update. Matt just turned in his script for The Batman Part II, so I’m excited to read that soon and see what comes of it — if anything merits a second season of The Penguin.” She mentioned that both she and actor Colin Farrell want to ensure any continuation of the series can surpass its predecessor’s success.
Furthermore, LeFranc explained that the first season’s main intention was to serve as a bridge to The Batman Part II, which has now been delayed to 2027. This delay means a second season of The Penguin wouldn’t air until after the film’s release.
Fans have also been curious about the presence of Pattinson’s Batman in The Penguin. “Matt and I talked about it a lot,” LeFranc said. “It just didn’t feel necessary… The story was always about creating rich characters that you weren’t desperate to see him.” She emphasized focusing on the character-driven narrative within the crime drama.
As for whether Batman may appear in any future seasons, LeFranc replied, “I mean, there’s not even a season two right now. So I can’t say anything about that.” The finale left viewers with Sofia Falcone receiving a letter from Selina Kyle, hinting at deeper connections within Gotham’s underworld.
LeFranc concluded that their approach is rooted in exploring each character’s complexity, highlighting how a Batman show can thrive without the titular hero directly involved.
Recent Posts
- Ayesha Curry Reflects on Life Changes After Marrying NBA Star Steph Curry
- Christian Bale’s Western Took Over Three Decades to Make
- Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition’s Switch 2 Performance Disappoints at Gamescom 2025
- Jesse Metcalfe Denies Awareness of ‘Desperate Housewives’ Cast Drama
- Rally Calls for Release of Student Arrested by Immigration Agents
- Bane’s Dark Origin Explored in Absolute Batman #11
- The Penguin Showrunner Discusses Season Two and Batman’s Absence
- NBA 2K26 Unveils Latest Player Ratings Ahead of Exciting Season
- Two Earthquakes Hit Coronaca, South Carolina in One Night
- Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut: A Bold Entry into Bollywood
- MDR Dasher Keyboard Inspired by Severance Surges Past Funding Goal
- Kali Uchis Concert Celebrates Divine Femininity in San Francisco
- Jacob Elordi Transforms for Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’
- Warnock Mackinlay Law Expands Services for Motorcycle and Truck Accident Victims
- U.S. Considering Equity Stakes in Intel and Other Chipmakers
- Russell Westbrook Still Seeking NBA Opportunity Ahead of New Season
- Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Stunning Styles in Recent Social Media Post
- Monterrey Open 2025: Key Players and Prize Money Announced
- Hints Revealed for Wordle #1,523 on August 20, 2025
- Knicks Consider Ben Simmons as Backup Point Guard Option