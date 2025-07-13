Penguins Acquire Goaltender Arturs Silovs from Canucks

PITTSBURGH, PA – The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired goaltender Arturs Silovs from the Vancouver Canucks. The trade, announced on July 13, 2025, involves forward Chase Stillman and a 2027 fourth-round pick, according to Penguins President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Silovs, 24, has been impressive in his career so far, especially during the last season with the Abbotsford Canucks. He led the team to the Calder Cup Championship and was named Playoff MVP. In 21 regular-season games, Silovs posted a record of 14-5-2, with a .908 save percentage and a 2.41 goals-against average.

His playoff performance was particularly noteworthy, as he achieved a 16-7 record in 24 games, with a remarkable 2.01 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage. These statistics included five shutouts, just one shy of the AHL all-time record for a single playoff run. Silovs is now one of only four goaltenders in AHL history to win the Playoff MVP award.

Throughout his five seasons in the AHL with Abbotsford and Manitoba, Silovs has played 110 games, winning 59 of them. He has a career goals-against average of 2.58 and a save percentage of .906. Notably, he has performed well in playoff situations, achieving a record of 17-8 in 26 Calder Cup Playoff games.

After being drafted by the Canucks in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Draft, Silovs appeared in 19 regular-season games for Vancouver since 2022, with a goals-against average of 3.13 and a save percentage of .880.

Silovs has also represented Latvia in international competitions, contributing significantly to his national team at various World Championship events. In the 2023 World Championship, he earned the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and Best Goaltender titles, leading Latvia to a bronze medal.

“We would like to thank Arturs for everything he has done for the hockey club,” said Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin. “Acquiring a future pick and a depth forward will add to our organizational depth.”