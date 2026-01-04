Penguins Face Blue Jackets in Exciting Sunday NHL Clash

Columbus, Ohio – The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 3 p.m. ET. The matchup is notable as both teams aim to improve their standings in the Eastern Conference.

The Penguins (19-12-9) are riding high after securing points in 17 of their last 18 games against the Blue Jackets since December 12, 2019. They boast a dominant record of 23-3-5 in their last 31 meetings with Columbus, including points in seven of their last eight road games.

Pittsburgh‘s captain, Sidney Crosby, is a key player to watch. He has tallied 23 goals this season, ranking him seventh in the NHL. His recent performance includes an active six-game point streak, during which he has scored four goals and six assists.

The Blue Jackets (18-16-6) are under pressure to perform in front of their home crowd. They currently sit six spots below the Penguins in the conference rankings. Columbus has historically struggled against Pittsburgh, holding a 19-31-9 all-time record against them.

In terms of injury reports, key players including Evgeni Malkin for Pittsburgh, and Isac Lundestrom and Miles Wood for Columbus are sidelined, impacting both teams’ lineups.

This game not only features intense rivalry but also has implications for the playoff race as both teams strive for better positions in their respective standings.

The Penguins’ recent form is impressive with a 4-0-0 record since Christmas. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets aim to harness their home-ice advantage to bring them back in contention. These elements make for an intriguing encounter this afternoon.