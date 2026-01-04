Sports
Penguins Face Blue Jackets in Exciting Sunday NHL Clash
Columbus, Ohio – The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 3 p.m. ET. The matchup is notable as both teams aim to improve their standings in the Eastern Conference.
The Penguins (19-12-9) are riding high after securing points in 17 of their last 18 games against the Blue Jackets since December 12, 2019. They boast a dominant record of 23-3-5 in their last 31 meetings with Columbus, including points in seven of their last eight road games.
Pittsburgh‘s captain, Sidney Crosby, is a key player to watch. He has tallied 23 goals this season, ranking him seventh in the NHL. His recent performance includes an active six-game point streak, during which he has scored four goals and six assists.
The Blue Jackets (18-16-6) are under pressure to perform in front of their home crowd. They currently sit six spots below the Penguins in the conference rankings. Columbus has historically struggled against Pittsburgh, holding a 19-31-9 all-time record against them.
In terms of injury reports, key players including Evgeni Malkin for Pittsburgh, and Isac Lundestrom and Miles Wood for Columbus are sidelined, impacting both teams’ lineups.
This game not only features intense rivalry but also has implications for the playoff race as both teams strive for better positions in their respective standings.
The Penguins’ recent form is impressive with a 4-0-0 record since Christmas. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets aim to harness their home-ice advantage to bring them back in contention. These elements make for an intriguing encounter this afternoon.
Recent Posts
- Slushy Roads Expected to Slow Wednesday Commute in New Hampshire
- Will Magnay Leads JackJumpers to Victory Against Melbourne United
- Winter Storm Causes School Closures Across Maine and Nearby States
- Rockstar Games Fires Union Members, Accused of Union-Busting
- Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Motherhood and Life Changes
- Amanda Anisimova Achieves Career-High Ranking Heading into 2026 Season
- Mia Goth Discusses Roles in ‘Frankenstein’ and Upcoming Projects at Film Awards
- Piper Rockelle Claims $2.9 Million Earnings on OnlyFans Launch
- South Korean Actor Ahn Sung-ki Passes Away at 74
- Duffman Announces Retirement in Latest Episode of The Simpsons
- Hints and Tips for Solving Today’s Wordle Puzzle
- Australian Diver Dies in Scuba Incident off Bali Coast
- Brisbane International Draws Top Tennis Stars for 2026 Showdown
- Bald Eagles Fight in Lincoln Park, One Rescued by Wildlife Experts
- Indiana Pacers Acquire Daniel Gafford in Trade with Dallas Mavericks
- DeMar DeRozan Scores 25 in Kings’ Loss to Boston
- Klay Thompson’s Potential Reunion with Warriors Gains Momentum as Mavericks Show Interest
- Brandon Williams Reaches 1,000 Career Points for Mavericks
- Sullivan Brill Enhances Bicycle Accident Legal Representation
- Malik Monk’s Trade Rumors Heat Up as Kings Shift Focus