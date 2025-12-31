Penguins Host Hurricanes in Key Matchup Tonight

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Penguins are set to take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at PPG Paints Arena at 7 p.m. ET. This matchup features the Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, and the Penguins, currently struggling in the wild-card race.

The Penguins enter the game with a record of 16-12-9 and will look to end a three-game winless streak against the Hurricanes, who have a record of 24-11-3. Despite Pittsburgh’s recent struggles, they secured a significant 7-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, with Justin Brazeau scoring a hat trick.

“We’re aiming to keep building momentum from our last game,” said coach Dan Muse. “Every game against Carolina is a tough one, and we need to play smart.”

The Penguins have been bolstered by their home performance, earning points in five of their last six games at home against the Hurricanes. However, they understand the challenge, having struggled historically against Carolina.

In lineup news, Dan Muse confirmed that Stuart Skinner will start in goal tonight for the Penguins. “He’s a competitor and has proven himself,” Muse said regarding Skinner.

Yegor Chinakhov, acquired in a recent trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets, will not play tonight as he gets acquainted with the team. “We want him to settle in and meet everyone before making his debut,” Muse added.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile, are dealing with injuries to several key players, including goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov, who is likely out for the season after surgery, leaving Frederik Andersen and rookie Brandon Bussi to share goaltending duties.

Carolina’s strong season has been fueled by solid performances, recently winning seven of their last ten games. They aim to maintain their position at the top of the division tonight.

Fans can watch the game live on SportsNet Pittsburgh or listen on 105.9 The X. The matchup promises to be intense, as both teams fight for crucial points in the league standings.