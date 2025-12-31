Penguins Trade for Defenseman Zamula from Flyers

PITTSBURGH, PA – December 31, 2025 – The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded for defenseman Egor Zamula from the Philadelphia Flyers, exchanging him for forward Philip Tomasino, the team announced today.

President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas made the announcement, highlighting that Zamula, 25, has a contract through the 2025-26 season worth an average of $1.7 million per year. This season, Zamula has recorded one assist in 13 games with the Flyers and maintains a plus-4 rating.

Zamula, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound defenseman, has spent his entire six-year professional career with the Flyers. He has totaled 41 points (8 goals, 33 assists) in 168 NHL games. In addition, he has performed with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL, contributing five goals and 51 assists for 56 points over 130 games.

The Chelyabinsk, Russia native represented his country at the 2020 World Junior Championship, where he scored three goals and two assists in seven games, leading Russia to a silver medal. Before joining the NHL, Zamula played three years in the WHL, split between the Regina Pats and Calgary Hitmen.

In the swap, the Flyers gain Tomasino, a 24-year-old forward who was a first-round pick by the Nashville Predators in 2019. Tomasino has played in a total of 218 NHL games, with 34 goals and 95 points. He also spent time in the AHL, where he will report following this trade.

Although he struggled early in the NHL season, Tomasino showed promise in his rookie year with the Predators, scoring 11 goals and 32 points in 2021-22. At present, Tomasino is on a one-year, $1.75 million contract and will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

With both players reporting to the AHL, this trade marks a fresh start for both Zamula and Tomasino. The Flyers aim to evaluate how the addition of Tomasino can improve their depth as they continue their season.