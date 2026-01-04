Penguins Trade Tomasino for Flyers Defenseman Zamula

PITTSBURGH, PA — The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Philip Tomasino to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman Egor Zamula, the team announced on December 31.

Penguins President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas confirmed the move, stating that Zamula is signed through the 2025-26 season, carrying a cap hit of $1.7 million. At 25 years old, Zamula has played 13 games with the Flyers this season, recording one assist and a plus-minus rating of plus-four.

In addition to his NHL experience, Zamula has appeared in three AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, where he tallied two assists. Throughout his career, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound defenseman has registered 41 points (8 goals and 33 assists) in 168 NHL games and has accumulated 56 points (5 goals and 51 assists) in 130 AHL games.

A native of Chelyabinsk, Russia, Zamula represented his country at the 2020 World Junior Championship, achieving five points (3 goals and 2 assists) in seven games. He previously played in the WHL for the Regina Pats and the Calgary Hitmen.

Meanwhile, the Flyers also have plans for Phillip Tomasino, a former first-round pick of the Nashville Predators, who will join the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The 24-year-old forward has played in 218 NHL games, scoring 34 goals and totaling 95 points. This season, he has one assist over nine games before being assigned to the AHL.

Tomasino is known for his versatility, capable of playing both center and wing. Flyers General Manager Danny Briere commented on the trade, highlighting Tomasino’s potential impact on the team.

Recent reports indicated that Zamula had cleared waivers before joining the Phantoms but was suspended by the Penguins for not reporting after the trade. The suspension has raised questions about his commitment to the organization. The Penguins had hoped this trade could alleviate their salary cap situation as they navigate their roster challenges.

This trade marks a significant move for both organizations as they seek to improve their depth and performance in the upcoming games.