BJ Penn Appears in Court on Assault and Restraining Order Charges

HILO, Hawaii — UFC Hall-of-Famer BJ Penn, 46, appeared in a Hilo courtroom Friday morning facing charges of assault and violation of a restraining order. The charges stem from an incident in June where he allegedly assaulted his mother and violated her temporary restraining order by visiting her home.

Penn, who has yet to secure legal representation, expressed his desire to represent himself in the case. The judge approved a motion allowing the public defender to withdraw from the case. During the next hearing scheduled for August, the court will discuss the option of appointing a standby counsel for Penn.

Penn’s case has drawn significant media attention, as he is a celebrated figure in the mixed martial arts community. His legal troubles have raised questions about his well-being and relationship with his family.

The legal proceedings will continue to unfold, and the court’s decision on standby counsel may provide additional context for Penn’s defense strategies moving forward.