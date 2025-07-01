Penn Badgley and Meghann Fahy Star in Upcoming Rom-Com

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actors Penn Badgley and Meghann Fahy will star in Amazon MGM‘s upcoming romantic comedy film, You Deserve Each Other, based on the 2020 novel by Sarah Hogle. The movie is directed by Marc Silverstein and Abby Kohn, known for their work on hits like Never Been Kissed and He’s Just Not That Into You.

You Deserve Each Other tells the story of Naomi and Nick, a couple whose love has faded just weeks before their wedding. Determined to avoid a costly cancellation, they engage in a series of pranks and sabotage attempts to convince each other to break off the engagement, only to reignite their feelings in the process.

The film is being produced by Fifth Season along with Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron of Likely Story. It is described as a lovers-to-enemies-to-lovers narrative, adding a comedic twist to the conventional romantic plot.

The source novel has gained significant acclaim, being a two-time nominee for the Goodreads Choice Awards and recognized as an Amazon Editors’ Pick for best romance. The book was published by Penguin’s G.P. Putnam’s Sons.

Penn Badgley, who gained fame for his role in Gossip Girl and as the lead in You, has expressed enthusiasm for the new project. Meanwhile, Meghann Fahy rose to prominence with her acclaimed performance in The White Lotus, which earned her an Emmy nomination and a SAG Award.

The release timeline for You Deserve Each Other has yet to be announced, with Amazon MGM planning to provide further details soon.