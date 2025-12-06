Penn State’s Bowl Destination to be Announced Sunday

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – As the college football season winds down, Penn State is on the brink of finding out where it will play its postseason game. The Nittany Lions wrapped up their regular season with a 6-6 record, winning their last three games under interim head coach Terry Smith.

During this weekend, the outcome of conference championship games will determine final bowl destinations. The announcement of the College Football Playoff field and bowl selections will follow, which includes information on the potential matchups for Penn State.

According to various projections, Penn State could find itself in several bowl games. The Game Above Sports Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit is a possibility, where they would face a team from the Mid-American Conference. The Rate Bowl in Phoenix could pit them against an opponent from the Big 12, while the Pinstripe Bowl scheduled at Yankee Stadium might feature a clash with an Atlantic Coast Conference team.

Penn State’s most compelling projected matchup is against Pitt in the Pinstripe Bowl. The Nittany Lions have historically dominated that rivalry, winning three of their last four meetings since reinstating the series in 2016.

Smith, who led the team through a challenging season, expressed his gratitude for coaching the Nittany Lions. “I’m just thankful we won a game. I’m thankful we have an opportunity to go to a bowl game,” he said after the thrilling 40-36 victory against Rutgers, which sealed bowl eligibility.

As officials continue to finalize selections, players and fans await the official announcement, set to be made Sunday afternoon. With their last game completed, the uncertainty over which players may participate in the bowl game remains, but excitement continues to build for the program.

With all eyes on Sunday, Penn State is poised to extend its postseason streak to four consecutive years.