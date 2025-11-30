Sports
Penn State’s Coaching Search Intensifies Amid Competition for Lane Kiffin
Penn State, USA – The search for a new head coach at Penn State continues as the school looks to fill the void left by James Franklin, who was recently let go. With Lane Kiffin‘s future at Ole Miss uncertain, several other teams, including Penn State, are also in the hunt for new leadership.
Reports indicate that James Madison head coach Bob Chesney is currently a leading candidate for the Penn State job, with a reported 39% chance of being hired. Meanwhile, Notre Dame‘s Marcus Freeman has surged to second place with a 26% chance, raising eyebrows across college football.
Analysts speculate that Penn State’s president and athletic director are eager to make a significant hire. They are reportedly looking to attract a high-profile candidate, given the school’s pressing need to reinvigorate its recruiting class, which has faced recent setbacks with several four-star commitments leaving for Virginia Tech.
Nick Saban, Alabama’s head coach, has given a strong endorsement for former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, suggesting he would be an “outstanding hire” for Penn State. “He’s a very good coach,” Saban said. “He’s got a good offensive mind, and he’ll be able to put a good staff together.” Sources have indicated informal discussions have taken place between Daboll and Penn State.
Though the coaching search is ongoing, insiders say priorities include maintaining a competitive edge in recruiting while addressing organizational stability within the program. Former UConn head coach Jim Mora‘s experiences linger in what not to do, given UConn’s challenges over the years.
As coaches are evaluated, it remains uncertain whether Penn State will land a candidate with experience in high-stakes situations or one who can rejuvenate the team’s performance on the field. The coaching carousel is in full swing, and as Kiffin’s destiny is decided, Penn State will need to hurry to secure a name that can bring success back to the Nittany Lions.
