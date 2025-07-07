Penn State’s Drew Allar Eyes NFL Draft as Browns Consider Options

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Drew Allar, the Penn State quarterback, is focusing on a pivotal season as he aims for the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. After a promising performance last year, Allar decided to return for another season under head coach James Franklin, despite speculation he could have left for the NFL a year early.

Sharp Football Analysis recently indicated Allar could be drafted first overall by the Cleveland Browns. The prediction suggests he might replace current quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. “Allar needs to clean up some decision-making mistakes in his game, but all the traits are there for him to hear his name called early next April,” said a spokesperson from Sharp Football Analysis.

While some believe Sanders has had a better college career than Allar, comparisons are complicated by the different strengths of their respective conferences. The Big Ten is known for its tough defenses, while the Big 12 is often seen as less competitive. Allar brings a strong arm and various tools to the table that may distinguish him from Sanders.

As the Browns prepare for the upcoming season, they face challenging decisions regarding their quarterback situation. Both Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett will be out of contract after the 2025 season. Rookies Gabriel and Sanders are not major investments and could be replaced, especially with a talented class of quarterbacks expected in the 2026 draft.

ESPN’s latest mock draft indicates the Browns could secure the No. 1 pick, potentially selecting Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik. Klubnik’s past performance included throwing for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2024, alongside a memorable outing against Texas in the College Football Playoff.

“Spending two picks on quarterbacks in 2025 shouldn’t prevent the Browns from looking for a long-term passer here,” an analyst remarked. With possible prospects like Allar, Klubnik, and others, the Browns may have significant options as they search for a franchise quarterback.

Ultimately, Allar’s immediate focus remains with Penn State as he aims for a National Championship while the NFL draft intrigue unfolds in the next few years.