Sports
Penn State’s Drew Allar Eyes NFL Draft as Browns Consider Options
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Drew Allar, the Penn State quarterback, is focusing on a pivotal season as he aims for the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. After a promising performance last year, Allar decided to return for another season under head coach James Franklin, despite speculation he could have left for the NFL a year early.
Sharp Football Analysis recently indicated Allar could be drafted first overall by the Cleveland Browns. The prediction suggests he might replace current quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. “Allar needs to clean up some decision-making mistakes in his game, but all the traits are there for him to hear his name called early next April,” said a spokesperson from Sharp Football Analysis.
While some believe Sanders has had a better college career than Allar, comparisons are complicated by the different strengths of their respective conferences. The Big Ten is known for its tough defenses, while the Big 12 is often seen as less competitive. Allar brings a strong arm and various tools to the table that may distinguish him from Sanders.
As the Browns prepare for the upcoming season, they face challenging decisions regarding their quarterback situation. Both Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett will be out of contract after the 2025 season. Rookies Gabriel and Sanders are not major investments and could be replaced, especially with a talented class of quarterbacks expected in the 2026 draft.
ESPN’s latest mock draft indicates the Browns could secure the No. 1 pick, potentially selecting Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik. Klubnik’s past performance included throwing for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2024, alongside a memorable outing against Texas in the College Football Playoff.
“Spending two picks on quarterbacks in 2025 shouldn’t prevent the Browns from looking for a long-term passer here,” an analyst remarked. With possible prospects like Allar, Klubnik, and others, the Browns may have significant options as they search for a franchise quarterback.
Ultimately, Allar’s immediate focus remains with Penn State as he aims for a National Championship while the NFL draft intrigue unfolds in the next few years.
Recent Posts
- Philipsen Wins First Stage of Tour de France in Lille
- Atlanta Hawks Make Big Moves in NBA Free Agency
- SoundHound AI Faces Market Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- Russian Former Transport Minister Dies by Suicide Hours After Dismissal
- Daria Kasatkina’s Earring Mishap Costs Her Points at Wimbledon
- XRP Price Plummets Again Amid Overbought RSI Signals
- Dwyane Wade Returns as Co-Host on ‘Jenna & Friends’ Next Week
- Carnival Corporation Launches €1 Billion Unsecured Notes Offering
- Nvidia and Microsoft Race Toward $4 Trillion Market Cap
- Kelly Ripa Celebrates Father’s Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute on Social Media
- CoreWeave Sees Major Growth, First to Launch Nvidia’s New AI Chip
- Artelo Biosciences Reveals Promising ART12.11 Results Against Stress-Induced Depression
- Terry McLaurin’s Contract Holdout Looms Over Commanders
- Bitcoin Miners Shift Focus to AI Amid Market Volatility
- Tech Sector Rebounds With Standing Giants: Nvidia, TSMC, and Netflix
- Ivan Rakitić Announces Retirement from Football at Age 37
- Alexandrova and Bencic Set for Wimbledon Showdown
- US President to Notify Higher Tariff Rates by July 9
- Nicole Paggi Temporarily Replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on GH
- Aimee Osbourne’s Net Worth Surges Amid Family Engagement News