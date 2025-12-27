Penn State Ends Coaching Search, Hires Matt Campbell After 58 Days

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State University has officially hired Matt Campbell as its new head football coach after a lengthy 58-day search. Athletic director Pat Kraft announced Campbell’s appointment on Dec. 24, drawing praise from numerous college football analysts.

Campbell, who is 46, had been the head coach at Iowa State since 2016 and led the Cyclones to historic successes. He became Iowa State’s all-time wins leader before being appointed at Penn State, a program he has closely followed since childhood.

The journey to find a new coach began when Penn State fired James Franklin, who had coached for over a decade. Franklin’s dismissal occurred after a disappointing season, which included losses to Oregon, UCLA, and Northwestern. Kraft explained the firing was necessary for the program to pursue its goal of winning a national championship.

The search for Franklin’s replacement included a variety of candidates, from Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer to BYU’s Kalani Sitake. Penn State’s leadership focused on hiring someone who could rebuild the program’s competitive edge in the challenging college football landscape.

While several high-profile coaches received new contracts elsewhere during the coaching carousel, Campbell became a leading candidate late in the search. Initial hesitance from Kraft stemmed from misleading information about Campbell’s ability to handle the demands of the Penn State job.

Ultimately, Kraft recognized Campbell was the right choice after connecting with him. Kraft was determined to secure the hire amid growing concerns over the coaching search’s lengthy nature, which involved competitive bids from other programs.

On Dec. 4, Kraft and his team flew to Ames, Iowa, to meet Campbell, bringing an offer of an eight-year, $70.5 million contract. Following a difficult decision to leave Iowa State, Campbell held a heartfelt farewell meeting with his players before officially joining the Nittany Lions.

Several national experts, including ESPN’s Bill Connelly, rated Campbell’s hiring exceedingly positive, with Campbell’s successful tenure at Iowa State illustrating his ability to cultivate talent and lead a program effectively. Campbell’s commitment to player development and balanced team strategies will be critical in his new role.

Campbell has expressed excitement about leading Penn State into a new era and helping the program return to national prominence. He will make his debut as head coach during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl against Clemson set for kickoff at noon ET on ABC.