Penn State Faces Uncertain Future Ahead of Pinstripe Bowl

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The 2025 Penn State football team has one game left this season, but its impact is already being felt for the future. On Saturday, the Nittany Lions will face Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl. This game is critical, not just for the present, but also for new head coach Matt Campbell as he prepares for the 2026 season.

With an open transfer window starting on Jan. 2, many players are considering their options. Interim coach Terry Smith has been working closely with Campbell to evaluate the roster. “We went through the entire roster,” Smith said. “I informed him about the personnel just to enlighten him about each player.”

This season has seen significant changes, with six starters opting out of the Pinstripe Bowl. As these players close their careers with Penn State, younger stars will have a chance to prove themselves. One area of focus will be the running backs, as Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen are not expected to play a full game. Redshirt sophomore Cam Wallace and freshmen Corey Smith and Quinton Martin Jr. will have opportunities to shine.

Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer will rely on young receivers during the game. Freshman Koby Howard has made an impact this season, while redshirt freshman Tyseer Denmark will also see more playing time. “Saturday is a prime opportunity for [Denmark] to show what he can do,” Smith said.

Penn State’s offensive line is also facing uncertainty. With All-America guard Vega Ioane opting out, sophomore Cooper Cousins is expected to start in his place. Meanwhile, players on the defensive line will be stepping into new roles. Freshmen Yvan Kemajou and Jaylen Harvey have already been making significant contributions.

Additionally, the cornerback position will look different after A.J. Harris and Elliot Washington II left the program. Freshman Daryus Dixson has emerged as a promising player, averaging 44 snaps in the last three games. “Dixson has shown a bright future for us,” Smith added.

The future of Penn State football may hinge on this Pinstripe Bowl, as young players step into critical roles. With a focus on development for 2026, every play will count when the game kicks off at Yankee Stadium.