Penn State Football to Hire Ikaika Malloe as Defensive Line Coach

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State football is set to welcome Ikaika Malloe as its new defensive line coach and run game coordinator. The news comes from Brandon Huffman of 247Sports, who reports that the Nittany Lions have finalized the hire following Deion Barnes‘ departure to South Carolina.

Malloe, 51, was most recently the defensive coordinator at UCLA from 2024 until the end of the 2025 season. He began his coaching career with the Bruins in 2021 as a special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach before transitioning to defensive line coach in 2023.

During his time at UCLA, Malloe developed a strong relationship with his players, including defensive lineman Jay Toia. Toia praised Malloe’s influence, saying, “Our relationship has been great… Coach Malloe is there to help us get better every day.”

Before joining UCLA, Malloe served as the defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator at Washington from 2016 to 2021. His experience includes a notable track record of developing talented defensive players, including Laiatu Latu, who was selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

At UCLA, Malloe’s defense allowed just 80.8 rushing yards per game, ranking second nationally. His defensive unit earned a top-10 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus during the 2023 season.

Malloe’s hiring comes at a crucial time for Penn State, as the team will experience significant turnover on the defensive line this offseason. Key veterans, including Dani Dennis-Sutton and Zane Durant, are leaving, along with several players entering the transfer portal. The Nittany Lions will look to Malloe to develop the next wave of talent at the position.

The addition of Malloe also reunites him with Penn State’s defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, who was his colleague at UCLA. Together, they aim to establish a powerful defensive identity at Penn State moving forward.