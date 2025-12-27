Sports
Penn State Hires Matt Campbell as New Head Coach After Long Search
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Penn State announced the hiring of Matt Campbell as its new head coach after a 58-day coaching search that captivated college football fans. Athletic director Pat Kraft expressed relief and excitement as he welcomed Campbell, who previously led Iowa State to historic success.
The Nittany Lions finally filled their coaching vacancy, which began when James Franklin was fired on October 12, after a disappointing season plagued by losses to underdog teams. Following the firing, Kraft prioritized finding the right coach to elevate the program back to championship contention.
Campbell, who turned 46 in November, is recognized as Iowa State’s all-time winningest coach, earning three Big 12 Coach of the Year awards. His success has drawn praise from prominent voices in college football, including ESPN analysts who lauded the decision to hire him.
At the press conference introducing Campbell, Kraft acknowledged the scrutiny of the long search process, stating, “We didn’t really have a timeline… we were focused on finding the right person.” However, the hiring was met with curiosity about why it took so long to secure Campbell, particularly as other high-profile coaching changes occurred throughout college football.
Under Franklin, Penn State had experienced several successful seasons, including a College Football Playoff appearance; however, a recent slump prompted the decision to move on. The new recruiting landscape added pressure to swiftly secure a competent leader to restore the program.
Kraft’s search initially considered several high-profile candidates, including Matt Rhule from Nebraska and Kalani Sitake from BYU. Ultimately, Campbell’s ties to Pennsylvania and his proven track record made him the ideal choice in the end. Kraft personally traveled to Iowa State to finalize the contract with Campbell, leading to the successful conclusion of the search.
“We got the guy we want,” Kraft said. “He’s the guy who’s going to lead us to a national championship and bring us back to the best program in the country.” Campbell arrives at Penn State with a 107-70 career record and aims to rejuvenate the Nittany Lions as they prepare for their bowl game against Clemson.
