Penn State’s Knowles Prepares for Defensive Debut Ahead of Season Opener

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Nearly seven months after being appointed, veteran coach Jim Knowles is two weeks away from his debut as Penn State‘s defensive coordinator.

The Nittany Lions added Knowles during the offseason, and his arrival is considered crucial for this season’s success. Penn State head coach James Franklin remarked earlier this month, “He’s in a really good place. Our defensive staff is in a really good place. I think we are pretty far along.”

Knowles, a native of Philadelphia, has also influenced offensive strategies at Penn State. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki shared, “You have somebody that you’ve coached against, and it’s always just nice to bounce ideas and thoughts off of them. So just some of the general professional development things, but you have somebody in-house that’s willing to just give you an unfiltered evaluation of their preparation for you and vice-versa.”

Last November, Knowles successfully kept the opposing offense out of the end zone. He is known as a strategist who emphasizes effectiveness. In a recent interview, he provided insights on the team’s preseason camp.

“Guys are serious about what they do. They’re competitive, always competing in practice,” Knowles said. “So that’s been very impressive to me.”

When asked about player development, he noted, “That’s why you go through these camps — to see what they can handle, make mistakes. Can they get it corrected?” He emphasized that calling plays will depend on the players’ understanding.

Knowles highlighted his observations on rookie players like Alex Tatsch, praising his performance as a true freshman. “For a true freshman, he has shown some things that make you think he’s gonna be very good in the future,” he said.

As the team’s preseason camp continues, Knowles is looking for depth and performance from all players. “We need someone to separate themselves. I’m not comfortable with relying on just three linebackers for the game,” he stated.

On the cornerback front, Knowles praised returning players, asserting how their experience brings valuable insight as they prepare for the season opener against Colorado on August 30.

In concluding remarks, Knowles shared his confidence in the preparation of his team, saying, “There’s a lot going on out there, but we’ll see what they really know on game day.”