Penn State Nittany Lions Projected Depth Chart for 2025 Season

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — As the Penn State Nittany Lions prepare to open their season on Aug. 30 against Nevada, fans are eager to know who will take the field. Although the university no longer releases a weekly football depth chart, a projected lineup has emerged from training camp observations and interviews.

This projection anticipates the starting lineup for not just the season opener but potentially for the duration of the season. Factors such as injuries and performance during the training camp could lead to changes as the team solidifies its starters.

The Nittany Lions’ coaching staff will use the non-conference schedule as a three-week training camp to gear up their athletes. Current insights suggest that senior quarterback Drew Allar will start, backed by redshirt freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer. In the backfield, seniors Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen are anticipated to lead, with redshirt sophomore Cam Wallace providing depth.

In the receiving corps, redshirt senior Kyron Hudson and freshman Koby Howard are expected to shine. The offensive line, considered strong this season, features senior Drew Shelton at left tackle and junior Vega Ioane at left guard, among others. Senior Nick Dawkins is projected as the center.

On the defensive side, seniors Dani Dennis-Sutton and Zane Durant will anchor the line. Linebacker play will also be crucial, with junior Tony Rojas and redshirt senior Dom DeLuca expected to lead this group. In the secondary, junior AJ Harris will play a key role as a cornerback.

Special teams will see redshirt sophomore Ryan Barker handling kicking duties and senior Riley Thompson as punter. Senior Nicholas Singleton is also expected to return kicks.

The Nittany Lions have focused on building a deep roster this season, seeking to prove their capabilities after years of high-level consistency without major titles. With a highly decorated coaching staff and a well-rounded team, the Lions are set to face their challenges head-on as they aim for a national title.

This season may be pivotal for the program, as they look to break a streak against top 10 opponents and potentially play in the Big Ten Championship Game. The journey begins at Beaver Stadium on Aug. 30, where expectations are high for a standout season.