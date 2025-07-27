Penn State Prepares for 2025 Football Season at Big Ten Media Days

LAS VEGAS — The anticipation for the 2025 college football season ramped up this week at Big Ten Media Days, where all 18 conference representatives gathered to discuss their teams. Among them was Penn State head coach James Franklin, who expressed high expectations for his Nittany Lions after their successful playoff appearance last year.

Franklin, along with players Drew Allar, Nick Dawkins, and Zakee Wheatley, shared insights during the event. Allar emphasized that he is unconcerned about preseason rankings, stating, “The only thing I care about is where we’re ranked at the end of the season.” The players showed confidence in their ability to compete for a top spot in the conference.

The discussions also focused on key player developments, including the need to replace All-American tight end Brenton Strange. Allar, now a senior quarterback, is under increased scrutiny but remains focused on maximizing his team’s talents.

At the media event held at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Franklin called for a reevaluation of the location for Media Days, emphasizing that future events should return to Big Ten country. He stated, “I walk around the lobby, I don’t see any signage. I don’t see anything for the Big Ten.” The comment garnered attention from both fans and media.

The competition for the starting quarterback position has heated up, and Allar acknowledged the pressures that come with the role. He mentioned the “ugly interactions” that can arise from public scrutiny, highlighting the challenges players face on and off the field.

As training camp approaches on July 30, excitement builds among the Nittany Lions’ fanbase, who are eager to see how the team will perform in the upcoming season. The team is eyeing not just a successful season, but the chance to compete at a championship level.

Franklin concluded the media session by reiterating his commitment to developing a strong team capable of meeting the growing expectations both from within and outside the program. “If we want the narrative to change, we got an opportunity to change it,” he said.