Penn State to Shift from Nike to adidas in Major Deal

University Park, Pa. — Penn State University is set to shift its athletic apparel partnership from Nike to adidas, marking the end of a relationship that began in 1993. The transition, announced on Friday, will take effect on July 1, 2026, under a 10-year agreement.

This new deal promises significant changes for the Nittany Lions. All student-athletes, over 800 in total, will benefit from enhanced Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities. “We are excited to partner with Penn State to equip all 800-plus Nittany Lion student-athletes with top-of-the-line products and industry-leading NIL opportunities,” said Chris McGuire, adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing, North America, in a press release.

According to reports, adidas previously offered competitive NIL initiatives to other universities, like Tennessee, and Penn State aims to capitalize on this advantage. Athletes including Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt and Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola have reaped the rewards of lucrative deals with adidas.

The deal also emphasizes support for women’s volleyball and wrestling, two of Penn State’s traditionally strong programs. Current adidas-sponsored athlete Micah Parsons, a former Nittany Lion, highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating, “This partnership is about refusing to settle for anything less than the best for my fellow Nittany Lions.”

In comparison, schools like Alabama and Ohio State have benefitted from partnerships with Nike. The shift from Nike could offer Penn State an opportunity to enhance its brand presence within adidas’ portfolio, which currently includes schools like Texas A&M and Tennessee.

John Miller, adidas President for North America, emphasized the potential for this new collaboration. “We see this new agreement as a unique opportunity for us to help shape the next chapter of Penn State Athletics while staying true to everything that makes the Nittany Lions an iconic brand,” he stated.

While some fans may mourn the end of the longstanding partnership with Nike, the decision represents a strategic move for the university as it aims for greater resources in recruiting and facilities. Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft has shown a commitment to enhancing the program since arriving in 2022.

As Penn State prepares for the transition, the impact on its athletes and overall athletic program remains to be seen, especially as star players like quarterback Drew Allar continue to represent Nike while the university moves forward with adidas.