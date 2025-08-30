Penn State’s Singleton, Allen Chase Rushing Record in Season Opener

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen are both eyeing history as they prepare for the season opener against Nevada on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. The duo, who have each rushed for over 1,000 yards in previous seasons, are closing in on Evan Royster’s all-time rushing record of 3,932 yards.

Singleton, entering his fourth season, currently has 2,912 rushing yards, while Allen follows closely with 2,877 yards. Singleton needs to gain 1,021 yards to surpass Royster, and Allen is only 1,056 yards away from breaking the record.

“It would mean a lot for me to break that record,” Singleton said earlier this week. “Just being the leading rusher at Penn State. That’s something to talk about. Everybody talks about it forever.”

Singleton acknowledges that they will have to compete against each other to achieve this milestone. “Kaytron is working at that goal, too,” he added. “We’re happy for each other. If one of us gets our goal, it’s going to be really good.”

Penn State coach James Franklin discussed Singleton and Allen’s chances during Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas, highlighting their potential to be the top two all-time leading rushers at Penn State. “That is a crazy stat of two backs that share carries,” Franklin remarked.

The excitement is palpable as Singleton prepares for the game against Nevada and emphasizes the shift in mindset amongst the team. “Obviously we’ve been amped up ever since last year with the loss to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl,” Singleton stated. “The mindset has been really different. We’ve just been more motivated.”

With new running backs coach Stan Drayton on board this season, Singleton is focusing on becoming a complete back, improving his blocking and playmaking skills. “Coach Drayton has been good, and I feel like we just got better as a unit,” said Singleton.

Last season, Singleton rushed for 1,099 yards and 12 touchdowns and also made significant contributions to the passing game, leading Penn State’s returning receivers with 41 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns.

Singleton noted the impact of new transfer wide receivers Kyron Hudson, Trebor Pena, and Devonte Ross, who have brought leadership and a fresh perspective to the offense. “I feel like the passing game is going to be more explosive, which obviously helps us out,” Singleton said.

With the return of key players and a promising offensive line, Singleton is optimistic about the upcoming season. “We have a lot of weapons on offense, so it looks really good,” he expressed.

Singleton will also be returning kicks for Penn State, recalling his longest return last season of 66 yards. As he and the team prepare to kick off their 2025 campaign, the excitement to start strong is evident.

“I can’t wait for it,” Singleton said.