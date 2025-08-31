University Park, PA – Penn State University kicked off its college football season with a striking 46-11 victory over the University of Nevada, marking a record-breaking score never seen before at the Division I level.

The Nittany Lions not only showcased their prowess on the field but also achieved what’s known as a ‘scorigami,’ a term used when a final score has never occurred in a specific sport before. This rare achievement was locked in after Nevada scored a late touchdown and successfully executed a 2-point conversion, landing them at the unusual total of 11 points.

Early in the game, Penn State’s lead started to stretch significantly. Following a touchdown that put them ahead 36-3, the Nittany Lions attempted a trick play for a 2-point conversion that failed. This move added a whimsical twist to their scoring, as a field goal and subsequent touchdown brought their final tally to 46, an odd number in the realm of football.

While the peculiar scoreline might not matter much to the players, it adds a fun note to an anticipated season ahead for Penn State, whose focus is on taking care of business and aiming for bigger achievements.

As the team looks towards future games, fans can only hope for more memorable moments throughout the season.