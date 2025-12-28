Sports
Penn State Women’s Basketball Visits No. 14 Iowa for Big Ten Clash
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State women’s basketball is preparing for a Big Ten matchup against the No. 14 Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, December 28, 2025. The game is set to tip off at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
The Lady Lions enter this contest with a record of 7-5 after participating in the 4 Tha Culture Holiday Classic last weekend. They finished the tournament with a split, securing a victory over VCU but falling to Richmond.
Iowa, meanwhile, boasts a strong record of 10-2 and is riding a seven-game home winning streak. The Hawkeyes recently beat their Big Ten opponent and look to build momentum as they host Penn State.
This matchup is significant for both teams in the early stages of the conference schedule. Penn State is eager to secure its first Big Ten win of the season, following their 0-1 start.
The historical series between the Lady Lions and the Hawkeyes has seen tight competition in recent years, making Sunday’s game one to watch. As both teams prepare for the clash, fans and analysts alike are eager to see who will come out on top.
As the tip-off approaches, both teams are focused on securing a crucial win.
