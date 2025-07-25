Business
Pennsylvania Court Rules on Underinsured Motorist Coverage Case
Pennsylvania, USA — Erie Insurance Exchange has secured a significant legal victory concerning underinsured motorist (UIM) benefits. On July 22, 2025, the Superior Court of Pennsylvania upheld an earlier ruling that the company is not required to pay additional UIM benefits to Richard Russo, an employee involved in a workplace accident.
This case stems from an incident on November 19, 2018, when Russo was driving a company vehicle for Lancaster Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical and was involved in a collision. The Donegal Insurance Group, under Russo’s employer’s policy, provided the maximum UIM benefit of $35,000 for his injuries.
Russo later sought extra compensation through his personal auto policy with Erie, which included stacked UIM coverage for four vehicles. However, Erie opposed this, filing for a declaratory judgment on August 3, 2022. The insurer argued that the policy’s regular use exclusion prevented Russo from combining coverage from his personal policy with his employer’s policy due to his consistent use of the company vehicle.
The policy language states that coverage does not apply to bodily injuries involving non-owned vehicles regularly used by the insured unless those vehicles are specifically listed for UIM coverage within the policy. Erie maintained that Russo’s daily operation of company vehicles invoked this exclusion.
A trial court ruled in favor of Erie in July 2024, leading Russo to appeal. He cited prior rulings, such as Gallagher v. Geico Indemnity Co. and Rush v. Erie Insurance Exchange, in support of his case. However, the Superior Court referenced the Pennsylvania Supreme Court‘s recent decision in Rush, reaffirming the regular use exclusion’s legality.
A critical argument in Russo’s appeal involved whether he was considered an “insured” under the Donegal policy. The court concluded that he did not meet the necessary criteria to qualify as an insured, which would have permitted benefits stacking under Pennsylvania law.
This ruling ends Russo’s pursuit of additional UIM coverage and clarifies insurers’ obligations regarding employees who drive company vehicles regularly.
Recent Posts
- Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued Across New England
- Medvedev Advances to Quarter-Finals at Washington Open
- Extreme Heat Hits New England Ahead of Cold Front
- Yankees Eyeing Pirates Players Ahead of Trade Deadline
- NYT Strands Puzzle Hints for July 25th Explained
- Rachel Zegler Exits ‘Evita’ Mid-Performance Due to Illness
- Protests Surge Against Israel’s Actions in Gaza Amid Genocide Claims
- Fenway Park Concession Workers Strike as Red Sox Host Dodgers
- MLB to Host Historic Speedway Classic in Bristol This August
- No New Videos Found for Upcoming Tennis Tournament
- Mayor Adams Faces Legal Challenges Amid Immigration Concerns
- Mets Consider Reunion with Bullpen Star Mike Vasil Ahead of Trade Deadline
- Ken Carson’s ‘Lord of Chaos’ Tour Faces Cancellation Rumors
- Iris Apatow, Edvin Ryding Join Cast of Hunger Games Prequel
- Gregory Soto Helps Orioles Snap Losing Streak Against Guardians
- Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams Highlight Hunger Crisis in Gaza
- Taylor Townsend Nears Historic Doubles Ranking After DC Open Win
- Bublik Faces Van de Zandschulp in Kitzbuhel Semifinal Showdown
- Oscar Piastri Claims Sprint Pole at Belgian Grand Prix
- Beyoncé Dazzles at Las Vegas Cowboy Carter Tour Finale