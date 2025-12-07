Pennsylvania’s Favorite Holiday Song Revealed in Festive Survey

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — As the holiday season approaches, a recent survey highlights Pennsylvania‘s favorite Christmas tune. The report reveals that ‘Jingle Bells‘ tops the charts in Pennsylvania, where it was also favored by six other states.

Second place was tied between ‘Jingle Bells’ and ‘Santa Baby,’ originally performed by Eartha Kitt. However, the reigning favorite across the country remains ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ by Mariah Carey. The song has been a holiday staple since its release in 1994.

The report notes, ‘Since its release, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has quickly become a modern classic and holiday staple, a must-have for any holiday playlist or radio station.’ This song took the number one spot in nine states, showcasing its popularity during the festive season.

Interestingly, ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ has also been labeled the most “annoying” holiday song due to its extensive airtime. Options vary by state; for instance, Oklahomans prefer ‘Run Rudolph Run,’ while Tennessee embraces ‘Blue Christmas,’ and Utah favors ‘White Christmas.’

‘It isn’t surprising to see it take the top spot,’ mentioned a trends reporter. As holiday lights begin to adorn homes and streets, residents are gearing up to celebrate with their favorite tunes and festive events.

Though home is cherished during the holidays, exploring local seasonal festivities can add a twist to celebrations. City lights, Christmas markets, and other festivities await those looking to enhance their holiday experience.