Pennsylvania’s Johnstown Wins Little League Softball World Series Title

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania — The West Suburban Little League team from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, clinched the championship title at the 2025 Little League Softball World Series on August 10. This victory marked Pennsylvania’s first championship title since 1978.

Representing the Mid-Atlantic region, Johnstown defeated the Central region’s Floyds Knobs team from Indiana with a score of 1-0. Reagan Bills was instrumental in the game, pitching a complete shutout and driving in the lone run, showcasing her dual ability on the field.

Throughout the tournament, Johnstown established an impressive record, finishing with four consecutive shutouts. The team had earlier excelled in the Mid-Atlantic tournament, where they secured a 5-4 victory against Delaware on July 25 before making their way to the World Series.

This year’s championship game attracted significant attention, drawing a record audience of 1.44 million average viewers, an impressive 139% increase from the previous year. It has become the most-watched Little League Softball game to date.

Little League President and CEO Pat Wilson expressed pride in the achievements of the West Suburban team, emphasizing their exemplary demonstration of values and inspiration for future players. The team will be recognized at the Little League World Series Championship Game on August 24 in Williamsport.

The Little League World Series, which commenced on August 13, includes ten U.S. teams and ten international teams competing across various games, culminating in the championship on August 24.