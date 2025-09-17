Pennsylvania Lottery Results: Check Winning Numbers for September 16, 2025

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania — The Pennsylvania Lottery has released the winning numbers for the September 16, 2025, drawing, but results for the evening lottery were not available as of 10:30 p.m. A technical issue made the Pennsylvania Lottery website unreachable.

For the day’s drawing, the winning numbers for Cash 5 were 2, 8, 20, 34, and 36. The next jackpot stands at $250,000, an increase of $50,000 from the previous drawing. The Match 6 winning numbers were 6, 21, 24, 25, 36, and 48 with a next jackpot of $700,000, up by $40,000.

The Treasure Hunt numbers for the day included 2, 8, 12, 18, and 25, with no change to its current jackpot of $12,000.

On September 15, 2025, more lottery results were disclosed earlier in the day. The winning numbers included 8 and 5 for the Pick 2 day drawing and 1 and 9 for the evening. Other lottery categories such as Pick 3 and Pick 4 also had their numbers released.

Generative AI assistance was utilized to compile the latest lottery results based on information from the Pennsylvania Lottery, which was reviewed and edited by Advance Media staff.

If you are in Pennsylvania and have a gambling problem, support is available. You can call 1-800-GAMBLER or access a 24-hour helpline chat.

For those interested in Mega Millions, the upcoming jackpot is projected at $400 million with a cash option of $185.8 million. The last drawing, held on September 16, had winning numbers of 10, 14, 34, 40, 43, with the Mega Ball at 5.