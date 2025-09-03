News
Pennsylvania’s Power Grid Faces Increased Outages as Severe Weather Hits
Penn Township, Pennsylvania — Pennsylvania’s power grid is facing significant challenges, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s annual reliability report. In 2024, the state experienced 71 major power outages, impacting about 2.9 million customers, a record high since 2011.
Every major outage was attributed to severe weather events, yet the commission emphasized that this does not mitigate the overall decline in service reliability. The report indicated that many utilities did not meet the commission’s performance benchmarks.
Duquesne Light, which serves over 600,000 customers in Allegheny and Beaver counties, received praise for its relatively low number of outages. However, customers waited an average of 156 minutes for power restoration, an increase from the 110 minutes reported in 2023.
West Penn Power, serving approximately 700,000 customers across multiple counties, was criticized for both its outage frequency and restoration times. The utility improved its response time from 266 minutes in 2023 to 200 minutes last year, but the commission suggested further improvements in vegetation management to prevent outages.
Utilities were not penalized for ‘major events’—service interruptions beyond their control affecting at least 10% of customers. A notable example was the severe storms in April 2024 that left over 400,000 residents in Southwestern Pennsylvania without power.
The commission highlighted tree management, especially of those outside utility right-of-ways, as a chronic issue leading to outages. It urged utility companies to collaborate with property owners to address potentially problematic trees.
The Public Utility Commission has been issuing these annual reliability reports since 1994 to oversee electric, gas, water, and other utilities within Pennsylvania.
Recent Posts
- Pennsylvania’s Power Grid Faces Increased Outages as Severe Weather Hits
- Mets Rookie Shines in Win Over Tigers, Sets New Records
- Texas Daylight Saving Time: Fall Back to Standard Time Soon
- Midweek Weather Changes Bring Storms and Cooler Temperatures
- Georgia Dentist Commits Murder-Suicide; Family Found in Home
- NFL Week 1 Schedule and Betting Odds Set to Launch
- Howard Stern Delays Show Return Amid Contract Speculation
- Powerball Jackpot Surges to $1.3 Billion Ahead of Wednesday Drawing
- 11-Year-Old Shot While Playing Ding-Dong Ditch in Houston
- Twisted Metal Awaiting Season 3 Decision Amidst Fan Excitement
- Dwayne Johnson Shines in Venice with Role as Mark Kerr
- Reikon Games Launches Metal Eden with CGI Trailer
- NBA 2K26 Introduces Online Play and Historic Features
- New York Times Strands Game: Themes and Hints for Today’s Puzzle
- Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Launches with New Twists and Fan Theories
- Countdown Cast Discusses Season Finale and Character Dynamics
- Honolulu Police Investigate Shooting at Iroquois Point
- Social Security Payments Adjusted for September Amid Program’s 90th Anniversary
- Trailer for ’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’ Promises Twists and Terror
- Citi Predicts Stablecoins Will Transform Global Post-Trade Market by 2030