Connect with us

Sports

Penrith Panthers Honor Traditional Custodians

Published

6 hours ago

on

Penrith Panthers Indigenous Culture Respect

The Penrith Panthers, a prominent rugby league team in Australia, have formally expressed their respect and acknowledgment for the traditional custodians of the land on which they play.

In an official statement, the team emphasized the importance of recognizing the elders of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, paying tribute to their contributions and enduring connection to the land.

The Panthers highlighted their commitment to embracing and celebrating the stories, traditions, and living cultures that enrich the community in which they operate.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.