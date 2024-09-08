Sports
Penrith Panthers Honor Traditional Custodians
The Penrith Panthers, a prominent rugby league team in Australia, have formally expressed their respect and acknowledgment for the traditional custodians of the land on which they play.
In an official statement, the team emphasized the importance of recognizing the elders of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, paying tribute to their contributions and enduring connection to the land.
The Panthers highlighted their commitment to embracing and celebrating the stories, traditions, and living cultures that enrich the community in which they operate.
Recent Posts
- Springboks Triumph Over All Blacks in the Freedom Cup
- Jomo Sono Advocates for the Protection of Young Talent Relebohile Mofokeng
- The Weeknd Teases New Album at Exclusive São Paulo Concert
- Canadian Athletes Shine at the Paralympic Games in Paris
- Vancouver Whitecaps Aim for Playoff Success Amidst Competitive Season
- Perth Zoo Offers Free Entry for West Australian Families
- Knights Face Dolphins in Crucial Season Finale
- USC Football Aims for Continued Success Against Utah State
- Iowa State Claims Victory in Thrilling Cy-Hawk Showdown
- Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Game Day Information
- General Asim Munir Acknowledges Pakistani Army’s Role in Kargil War
- URM Extends Partnership with Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
- Super Typhoon Yagi Strikes Vietnam After Devastating Philippines and China
- Edmonton Elks Defeat Calgary Stampeders in Labour Day Rematch
- Mitch Robinson Faces Entry Trouble at Brisbane Lions Dressing Rooms
- England Secures 2-0 Victory Against Republic of Ireland in Nations League
- Sooners Scheduled to Face Houston in First Big 12 Opponent Since Joining SEC
- Reese’s Remarkable Rookie Season Ends Due to Injury
- Malappuram FC Triumphs in Inaugural Match of Super League Kerala
- LSU Football Team Prepares for Home Opener Against Nicholls State