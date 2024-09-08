Penrith Panthers Honor Traditional Custodians

The Penrith Panthers, a prominent rugby league team in Australia, have formally expressed their respect and acknowledgment for the traditional custodians of the land on which they play.

In an official statement, the team emphasized the importance of recognizing the elders of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, paying tribute to their contributions and enduring connection to the land.

The Panthers highlighted their commitment to embracing and celebrating the stories, traditions, and living cultures that enrich the community in which they operate.