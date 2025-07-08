Sports
Penta Zero Miedo Faces Seth Rollins in Epic RAW Showdown
Providence, Rhode Island — Mexican wrestler Penta, known as the ‘Zero Miedo,’ is capturing attention as he prepares for a significant match against Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW. This highly anticipated bout is set for July 7, 2025, and follows a heated rivalry that has been unfolding on WWE programming.
Penta has shifted his focus from pursuing the Intercontinental Championship to battling Rollins and his faction, which includes Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The tension escalated after Penta disrupted Rollins’ cash-in attempt for the Money in the Bank contract at the Night of Champions event.
Having faced Rollins multiple times in recent weeks, Penta’s determination has solidified his position as a key adversary alongside Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. Last week, however, Penta and Zayn suffered a setback when they lost to Breakker and Reed in a competitive 20-minute main event.
Now, Penta seeks revenge and aims to secure what fans consider the most crucial match of his wrestling career. “Tomorrow night, I will show everyone that I can compete with the best,” Penta stated on social media.
The upcoming RAW episode promises intense matches, including Zayn facing Breakker and Bronson Reed battling Jey Uso, contributing to a night filled with thrilling wrestling action. Penta’s confrontation with Rollins is poised to steal the spotlight as he aims to rejuvenate his career and demonstrate that he belongs in the upper echelons of WWE.
