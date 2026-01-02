Pentagon Awards Lockheed Martin $328.5 Million Contract for Taiwan Air Force

WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) – The Pentagon announced on Wednesday that it awarded Lockheed Martin a contract to fulfill an urgent operational need for the Taiwan Air Force. The contract, with a ceiling value of $328.5 million, includes $157.3 million in foreign military sales funds at the time of the award.

The Pentagon stated that the deal will provide Taiwan with fifty-five Infrared Search and Track (IRST) Legion Enhanced Sensor pods, which are essential for detecting and tracking airborne targets using passive sensors. This contract comes amid increased military pressure faced by Taiwan from China.

Despite having formal diplomatic ties only with Beijing, the U.S. maintains unofficial relations with Taiwan and is its primary arms supplier. U.S. law mandates providing Taiwan with the means to defend itself, which often leads to tensions with China, especially regarding arms sales.

In a statement, the Pentagon detailed that the contract work will be conducted in Orlando, Florida, with completion expected by June 2031. This announcement follows China’s recent military drills around Taiwan, which prompted concerns from the island’s coast guard.

In mid-December, the Biden administration approved an $11.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, marking the largest U.S. weapons deal for the island in a context of escalating military assertiveness from China.

China considers Taiwan to be a part of its territory and has not dismissed the possibility of using force to assert control over it. In reaction to the military drills by China, Taiwan condemned the activities as a significant threat to regional security.