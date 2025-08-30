Pentagon Backs General Tata Amid Legal Battle with Astrologer

Washington, D.C. — The Pentagon is publicly supporting Under Secretary of Defense Anthony Tata as he faces allegations in a lawsuit linked to an astrologer. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed that Tata retains the full confidence of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

In a statement, Parnell said, “Under Secretary Tata has the complete and total confidence of Secretary Hegseth in his role and will continue to have his support. Mr. Tata has done a fantastic job delivering on the priorities of this Department and this administration. We strongly stand by him.” The statement reinforces Tata’s position amid ongoing legal issues.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Palm Beach County, alleges that Amy Tripp, who presents herself as an astrologer, engaged in harassment and attempted extortion against a plaintiff identified as John Doe, who matches the profile of Tata. The complaint claims Tripp demanded money to remain silent about their relationship, which began after they met on the dating app Bumble.

According to the lawsuit, Doe invested in Tripp’s business, Starheal LLC, and developed a personal relationship with her that led to escalating conflicts. A temporary restraining order was granted against Tripp on August 7 after the accusations of harassment intensified.

Tata, a retired Army brigadier general, has had a distinguished military career, serving in Afghanistan and earning multiple medals, including the Army Distinguished Service Medal. He transitioned from military service to various leadership positions, including North Carolina’s transportation secretary, before his current role at the Pentagon, which he assumed following Senate confirmation.

The legal battle has raised questions about Tata’s past, including a history of public scrutiny. He resigned from the transportation post in 2015 amid controversies and faced criticism for past social media comments upon his nomination to the Pentagon.

As Tata navigates these challenges, the Pentagon maintains its focus on his responsibilities overseeing personnel and readiness within the U.S. military. While Tata and Tripp have not publicly commented on the lawsuit, reports indicate the former general is committed to his role despite the claims against him.

Attorneys for the plaintiff have not yet responded to requests for comments regarding the ongoing legal proceedings.