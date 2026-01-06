Peoria School District Considers Closures Amid Enrollment Decline

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Peoria Unified School District is exploring the possibility of closing two schools to tackle a significant decline in student enrollment. The issue will be reviewed during a Governing Board meeting scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m.

District officials have expressed that no final decisions have been made yet. They note that the proposed changes aim to impact fewer students while transitioning transportation options and enhancing family choices.

According to the district, the so-called Cactus High School Cluster has experienced the steepest drop in enrollment lately. As part of a broader strategy to confront budgetary constraints linked to declining student numbers, district officials are planning a multi-phase approach.

Peoria Unified has been facing serious financial challenges. Last year, the district tapped into $5.3 million in reserves to cover staffing expenses and announced budget cuts totaling $33 million over the next three years.

Dr. Kenneth Christopher “KC” Somers, a district representative, stated, “The public hearing is crucial not only for legal compliance but also for engaging with the community before any decisions are made.”

The conversation around school closures follows a trend in several Arizona school districts grappling with similar enrollment declines, prompting discussions about how best to allocate resources in the current educational landscape.