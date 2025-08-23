Pep Guardiola Downplays Revenge Ahead of Spurs Rematch

Manchester, England – Nine months after a stunning 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola is looking forward to a fresh start this weekend. City will host Spurs at the Etihad Stadium in a 12:30 p.m. match on Saturday.

During the previous encounter in November, Guardiola faced criticism as his team struggled, leading to a run of disappointing results. “It’s just another opportunity – revenge makes no sense,” Guardiola said when asked about the past loss. He acknowledged that Tottenham has always posed a tough challenge. The City manager emphasized a new season brings new vibes.

The match against Spurs marked the end of a five-match losing streak for City, one that saw them drop out of the Carabao Cup and face setbacks in the Champions League. Guardiola insists that this time, his team is in a better place and ready to compete for a fifth title in six seasons.

City will likely be without Spanish midfielder Rodri, who is recovering from a knee injury. Guardiola mentioned the impact of Rodri’s absence, but noted the resilience of his squad. Meanwhile, Spurs will travel without key players like Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison due to injuries, which could affect their offensive strategy.

Guardiola also praised Spurs’ new manager Thomas Frank, recognizing his capabilities from his time at Brentford. “Thomas will do a big job… he’s a top-class manager,” he said.

The upcoming match is crucial for both teams. City aims to reclaim their form, while Spurs hope to build on their strong start to the season after defeating Burnley 3-0 in their opener. Following last Saturday’s 4-0 triumph over Wolves, City fans are calling for their team to be back in form.

Despite the optimism, Guardiola remains cautious. “I like a lot of what I’m seeing, but I don’t know if we are back to where we were,” he said.

As the anticipation builds for this weekend’s clash, both City and Spurs will be eager to secure three points and establish momentum for the season ahead.