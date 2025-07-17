Pepe Aguilar Discusses Haters and Parenting in Recent Interview

MONTERREY, Mexico — Pepe Aguilar, a leading figure in regional Mexican music, recently spoke about dealing with criticism and raising his children during an interview in Nuevo León. The discussion came as he promotes his latest studio album.

In an interview with Antonella Michelena, Aguilar addressed the recent criticism facing his daughter, Ángela Aguilar, related to her relationship with fellow musician Christian Nodal. He stated that as his children reach adulthood, he respects their ability to handle their own lives.

“I can’t speak for my daughter or my son. Did I not raise them the best I could? Did I not share everything I could as a parent?” Aguilar questioned. He acknowledged that each generation faces public scrutiny differently.

“It depends on the artist. If you asked my daughter, she would answer completely differently than I do,” he said, highlighting the generational gap. “She is 21 and I am 56,” he explained.

Aguilar reflected on his own experiences with criticism, indicating that while he has faced attempts to “cancel” his career, his experience allows him to remain unaffected by negative attention. “Do you know how many times I’ve been tried to be canceled? Go ahead, it doesn’t matter, I’ll keep working. I do not live off social media,” he stated.

He pointed out that for younger people, negative comments can feel more intense, especially when social media is integral to their lives. “A 20-year-old may think their world is ending if someone speaks badly of them,” he noted, emphasizing that maturity changes one’s reaction to public scrutiny.

The conversation revealed Aguilar’s views on family dynamics amidst public criticism and the importance of personal growth in an artist’s career. He criticized media outlets for perpetuating toxicity in discourse, suggesting some media thrive on drama rather than informative content.

“Some people want to cancel me… let them cancel their grandmother. They can’t cancel me. They’ve tried many times, but I’m like cockroaches after a nuclear war,” Aguilar remarked, asserting his resilience against public backlash.

In recent months, Aguilar has consistently addressed the situation faced by his family, indicating that the pressures associated with celebrity can be challenging, especially for younger artists.