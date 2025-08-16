Perfect Match Season 3 Finale Crowns Winners and Reveals Relationship Statuses

Los Angeles, CA – The season finale of Netflix’s reality show Perfect Match aired on August 15, revealing the winners of its third season after weeks of romantic challenges and dramatic twists.

Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto were officially crowned the season’s perfect match. The finale featured five couples: AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland, Sandy Gallagher and Louis Russell, Rachel Recchia and Ray Gantt, Freddie Powell and Madison Errichiello, and Lucy and Daniel. They participated in a final compatibility challenge hosted by Nick Lachey, answering questions about their partners and milestones.

Lucy and Daniel topped the scoreboard, which secured their place in the voting phase where other contestants chose the winning couple. Lucy expressed her surprise at winning, stating, “I genuinely wasn’t expecting it to be us. I really thought it was going to be Ollie and AD.” Despite their victory, it was revealed that Lucy and Daniel broke up weeks after filming, as Lucy confirmed, “Daniel and I are just friends.”

AD and Ollie, who finished as runners-up, didn’t win the title but celebrated their engagement and an upcoming baby. “I think that really laid the groundwork for the beautiful relationship we have now,” Ollie said, reflecting on their bond formed during the show.

The other couples from the finale faced tough breaks. Sandy and Louis announced their split shortly after filming. Rachel and Ray, who formed a friendship late in the process, confirmed they didn’t pursue a romantic connection beyond the show.

Freddie and Madison, despite their initial connection, called it quits due to long-distance challenges. “We carried on speaking afterwards, but we were very realistic about the fact that there was 4,000 miles between us,” Freddie shared.

All three couples, besides AD and Ollie, revealed their status as broken up, marking a bittersweet conclusion to the season.

Perfect Match Season 3 is now available for streaming on Netflix.