Perfect Weekend Weather Ahead in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — A cold front is set to change the weather in the D.C. area, bringing a refreshing weekend forecast. Starting Friday, August 1, residents can expect a mix of cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

Friday will be marked by mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers, with highs between 75 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Winds will come from the north at about 10 mph. As evening approaches, temperatures are expected to dip to around 57 to 67 degrees, resulting in a much cooler night.

According to meteorologists, the arrival of the cold front will shift conditions, creating a welcome change from the summer heat. “Friday won’t be the nicest day,” said a member of the First Alert Weather Team, “but the cooler temperatures and lower humidity will be a pleasant shift.”

Looking ahead to Saturday, the forecast predicts mostly sunny skies with highs expected to soar between 79 and 84 degrees. The northeast winds will continue, bringing the pleasant relief D.C. locals have been longing for.

“It’s the perfect weekend for outdoor activities,” the source added. “Temperatures will remain in the low 80s, with beautiful sunshine and low humidity.”

As the weekend approaches, residents should prepare for more enjoyable weather, with Sunday morning lows around the upper 50s in the suburbs and low 60s downtown. Overall, a dry, comfortable conclusion to the weekend is in store.

For updates on the weather and any potential changes, residents are encouraged to check local alerts frequently.