LOS ANGELES, California — Perfume Genius, the stage name of singer-songwriter Mike Hadreas, recently offered fans an inside look at his upcoming 2025 Glory Tour. During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Hadreas surprised viewers, with an unexpected moment taking the spotlight when his pubic hair was blurred out during the broadcast.

Later, Hadreas revealed he had attempted to trim his pubes with a pocket knife but had a hard time. At 43 years old, the artist is known for his raw and honest performances that encapsulate a sense of chaos and creativity.

“Everything’s so messed up right now that you can just feel it in the air,” Hadreas commented during a recent call while preparing for his performance at the Fuji Rock Festival in Japan. He described the Glory Tour as a celebration of self-destructive tendencies that many people experience.

In his recent interviews, Hadreas has discussed his close creative partnership with boyfriend Alan Wyffels, whom he has worked with for 16 years. The bond they share has shaped his music-making process and performances. “I’m really in control now in a way I hadn’t been before,” he said about his new album, Glory.

The album features a mix of engaging visuals and personal themes, reflecting Hadreas’s style of blending the chic with the absurd. His signature low-rise jeans and cropped t-shirt looks have drawn comparisons to 1970s rock icons, which he embraces, acknowledging the style’s teenage and rebellious spirit.

During a concert at Brooklyn Paramount, Hadreas played with audience dynamics, including muting the song “Otherside” at a pivotal moment, explaining, “What if we faked it?” The crowd responded enthusiastically, showcasing the energy he creates with fans.

Hadreas’s setlist for the Glory Tour includes tracks like “In a Row” and “Queen,” with each performance designed to take the audience on an emotional journey. He incorporates covers like Mazzy Star‘s “Fade Into You,” which he believes resonates with fans across generations.

As the release of Glory draws closer, Perfume Genius remains focused on engaging fans and pushing creative boundaries. Hadreas sees every performance as a unique experience, shaping himself and his art in real time. He ended a call with a hopeful note for writing more music, stating, “I just want to make another record.”