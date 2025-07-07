Business
Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Reports Latest NTA Backing Figures
SYDNEY, Australia – Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited announced its latest Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing figures as of July 4, 2025. The pre-tax NTA is reported at $1.299 per share, while the post-tax NTA is $1.257.
These figures are provided as unaudited and approximate, reflecting the company’s financial health and potential future performance. The figures take into account provisions for deferred tax on unrealized gains and losses, which are essential for stakeholders to consider in their investment strategy.
Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited specializes in investment management, primarily aiming to generate returns for its shareholders through an actively managed equity investment portfolio. The company is part of the larger Perpetual Group, which is renowned for its expertise in financial services.
The average trading volume of the company’s stock stands at 295,530, with a Technical Sentiment Signal currently rated as a ‘Buy,’ indicating favorable market conditions for prospective investors.
For further insights and detailed information on PIC stock, investors are encouraged to visit relevant financial news platforms.
