Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Amid Moonlight in 2025

NEW YORK, NY — The Perseid meteor shower, one of the most anticipated celestial events, will peak overnight on Aug. 12-13, 2025. This shower is famous for its bright, fast meteors and is expected to produce around 75 meteors per hour.

However, this year, viewers may encounter challenges due to a nearly full moon, which rises just after sundown. The moon is expected to reach 84% illumination by the peak, significantly diminishing the visibility of fainter meteors. Astronomical twilight begins at 10:28 p.m. EDT, when the moon will already be visible, complicating viewing conditions.

Despite the moonlight, skywatchers should still attempt to catch the show. According to the American Meteor Society, while the rates may not reach optimal levels, the Perseids remain prolific, with brighter meteors still observable against a darker sky.

To maximize viewing opportunities, experts recommend looking away from the moon and finding an open area with minimal light pollution. Ideal viewing times are expected to begin around 11 p.m. EDT, continuing until dawn.

The Perseids originate from debris left by the comet Swift-Tuttle, which last passed near Earth in 1992 and will not return until 2125. This meteor shower can fill the night sky with streaks as Earth travels through the comet’s trail.

While the full moon can present difficulties, keen observers may still see a handful of bright meteors as they observe the night.