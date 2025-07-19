Perseid Meteor Shower Set to Dazzle on August 12-13, 2025

City, State – The Perseid meteor shower, celebrated as one of the best annual astronomical events, is slated to begin on July 17, 2025, and will continue until August 23. Astronomers expect the shower to peak around August 12-13, with the potential to see between 50 to 100 meteors per hour under ideal conditions.

Known for their bright streaks and long “wakes,” the Perseids are noted for producing fireballs—larger, more breathtaking bursts of light that often linger longer than standard meteors. This shower originates from the debris trail of comet Swift-Tuttle, which has an orbit period of 133 years and last passed through the inner solar system in 1992.

The Perseids can be viewed across the night sky, but are most visible in the Northern Hemisphere, particularly in the early morning hours just before dawn. Viewers are advised to lie flat on their backs in a dark area away from city lights to enhance their chances of spotting meteors. NASA recommends allowing about 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness.

This summer’s sky events will also include the Southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids, which will be active concurrently around July 29-30. Though these meteor showers are less iconic, they add excitement to stargazers eager for shooting stars.

Under a dark sky, the Perseids are a spectacular sight. However, this year, the viewing experience might be hampered by a bright waning gibbous moon, which could make the fainter meteors more difficult to see. Enthusiasts are encouraged to check local weather conditions and prepare accordingly for optimal viewing.

For the best experience, viewers should dress warmly, bring blankets or reclining chairs, and face away from the moon. With these tips, stargazers can maximize their chances of enjoying the celestial display.